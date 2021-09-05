ANC heavyweights turn out for funeral of MKMVA head Kebby Maphotsoe

It's understood that MKMVA head Kebby Maphotsoe had specifically asked for certain ANC members to speak at his funeral.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe was expected to deliver the eulogy of former MKMVA president Kebby Maphotsoe during Sunday’s funeral service.

ALSO READ:

- Kebby Maphatsoe's passing leaves a deep void amongst all of us - Niehaus

- ANC MKMVA leader Kebby Maphatose died of a heart attack, family confirms

Minister Ayanda Dlodlo and former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo were among dignitaries attending the service in Protea Glen, Soweto.

Maphotsoe died of heart failure at his Johannesburg home on Tuesday.

At the time of his passing, Maphatsoe was part of the team that was planning a conference of former ANC soldiers aimed at uniting the MK national council and MKMVA.

He was recently appointed whip of the study group on sports, arts and culture in Parliament.

It was understood that Maphotsoe had specifically asked for certain party member to speak at his funeral.

The funeral programme featured imprisoned former president Jacob Zuma who was expected to pay tribute.

Maphatsoe had wished that Supra Mahumapelo, Ayanda Dlodlo and Nathi Mthethwa also speak at his funeral.

He will be laid to rest at the West Park Cemetery.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.