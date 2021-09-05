6 people die, 5 others injured after taxi crashes, catches fire in Krugersdorp

Details surrounding the accident are still unclear, but it’s understood the crash occurred on Saturday night on Tom Muller Street.

JOHANNESBURG - Six people have been killed and five others are severely injured after the taxi they were travelling in crashed into a tree and caught fire in Krugersdorp.

Paramedics and several other emergency services arrived at the scene and found the vehicle engulfed in flames.

Six passengers were declared dead on the scene while five others including a child narrowly escaped the wreckage.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said: “The West Rand Fire Department extinguished the taxi, which was on fire at the time. The paramedics assessed and found five people, including a child, with serious injuries. They were assessed and treated on the scene before they rushed to nearby hospitals. An emergency helicopter was called to the scene to airlift the child. There was nothing the paramedics could do for the six burnt victims. They were all declared dead on the scene.”

