16% of South Africa’s adult population vaccinated against COVID
According to the Health Department 59,888 people received their jabs on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has administered more than 13,430,000 vaccines across the country as government continues to ramp up its rollout.
About 16% of the country's adult population has been fully vaccinated.
Meanwhile, the number of overall COVID-19 cases per day remained high with 8,411 new infections recorded in the past 24-hour reporting cycle.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to just over 2.8 million infections since the pandemic began last year.
The fatality rate remained high with a further 182 COVID-19 related deaths reported, bringing the official toll to 83,343.
Although the figures remain high there has been a significant improvement in the infection and death rates compared to a few weeks ago.
A s of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 814 014 with 8 411 new cases reported. Today 182 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 83 343 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 586 646 with a recovery rate of 91,9% pic.twitter.com/b9IWiYKU1jDepartment of Health (@HealthZA) September 4, 2021
