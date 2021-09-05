16% of South Africa’s adult population vaccinated against COVID

According to the Health Department 59,888 people received their jabs on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has administered more than 13,430,000 vaccines across the country as government continues to ramp up its rollout.

About 16% of the country's adult population has been fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the number of overall COVID-19 cases per day remained high with 8,411 new infections recorded in the past 24-hour reporting cycle.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to just over 2.8 million infections since the pandemic began last year.

The fatality rate remained high with a further 182 COVID-19 related deaths reported, bringing the official toll to 83,343.

Although the figures remain high there has been a significant improvement in the infection and death rates compared to a few weeks ago.