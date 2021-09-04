Suspended City Power CEO Mongezi Ntsokolo did not disclose investigation

Eyewitness News understands that suspended City Power CEO Mongezi Ntsokolo faces allegations of maladministration and corruption.

Details have emerged that suspended City Power CEO Mongezi Ntsokolo did not disclose to his current employer that he had been subjected to a forensic investigation while working at Eskom.

City Power announced on Friday that Ntsokolo had been placed on indefinite suspension - just four months into his new role.

Eyewitness News understands that he faces allegations of maladministration and corruption.

City Power said Ntsokolo was being investigated for having interests in two companies that had multimillion-rand contracts while working at Eskom - for 27 years before being retrenched in 2018.

Member of the mayoral council responsible for City Power, Mpho Moerane said they were not aware of the allegations.

“The group forensic services did contact Eskom and said yes, there is a file but Eskom said it remains in his record which they will disclose to us.”

