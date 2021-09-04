Electoral candidate registration timetable must be amended, says expert

Recently, the ANC revealed that it was unable to contest about 100 municipalities due to a myriad of challenges.

JOHANNESBURG - Electoral expert Terry Tselane said on Friday that the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) would have to amend its timetable to reopen candidate registrations for the local government elections.

The Constitutional Court has ruled that the IEC must hold elections between 27 October and 1 November this year, dismissing the commission’s application to postpone to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, the ANC revealed that it was unable to contest about 100 municipalities due to a myriad of challenges.

Tselane, executive chairperson of the Institute of Election Management Services in Africa, said the order that there should be a voter registration weekend meant that the reopening of political parties to register candidates would also be factored in.

The ruling comes after the IEC applied to have elections pushed to February next year after an independent review panel found that if held under current COVID-19 conditions the outcomes of the polls would not be free and fair.

