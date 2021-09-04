Ramaphosa warns ANC it will come under scrutiny when state capture report drops

Ramaphosa confirmed at the party’s lekgotla on Saturday that the report will be released in October.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned the African National Congress (ANC) that it will come under scrutiny when the state capture enquiry reports back on its findings in October.

He has also stated that it will be made public for transparency purposes.

Ramaphosa said specific allegations have been levelled against leaders and deployees and there was a concerted drive to tie these allegations to the ANC and portray a picture of a corrupt party.

He told the lekgotla that the party has to prepare itself for implementation of the recommendations.

