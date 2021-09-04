Ramaphosa grilled over economic recovery, Cabinet reshuffle and civil unrest

Ramaphosa told MPs that the country's economic recovery was the government's focus and mission at the moment but accepted that unemployment was at crisis levels.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa was back before Parliament on Friday where he faced a grilling on South Africa’s economic recovery and his recent Cabinet reshuffle.

Ramaphosa was also put on the spot for the prolonged absence of his deputy David Mabuza who recently returned from a six-week sick leave period in Russia.

Added to this was recent social unrest and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Ramaphosa told MPs that the country's economic recovery was the government's focus and mission at the moment but accepted that unemployment was at crisis levels.

“We still have a long way to go in our economic recovery. The statistics released for the second quarter of this year are a reminder of our unemployment crisis. It is also a reminder of the extent of poverty in our country.”

He defended his recent Cabinet reshuffle saying all appointment are his prerogative.

