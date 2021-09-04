Go

South Africa records over 9,000 new COVID infections

247 people have died from COVID-19 related complications pushing the death toll, since the start of the pandemic, to 83,161.

FILE: Two patients with COVID-19, one (L) breathing in oxygen, in the COVID-19 ward at Khayelitsha Hospital, about 35km from the centre of Cape Town, on 29 December 2020. Picture: RODGER BOSCH/AFP
FILE: Two patients with COVID-19, one (L) breathing in oxygen, in the COVID-19 ward at Khayelitsha Hospital, about 35km from the centre of Cape Town, on 29 December 2020. Picture: RODGER BOSCH/AFP
5 minutes ago

South Africa has recorded 9,199 new COVID-19 infections reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total case load in the country to over 2.8 million.

READ: SA records 9,203 COVID-19 infections and death toll rises to 82,914

247 people have died from COVID-19 related complications is the in the same 24-hour period pushing the death toll, since the start of the pandemic, to 83,161.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said most of the new cases were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, which continues to battle a prolonged third wave with more than 2,400 new infections recorded followed by the Western Cape and Eastern Cape.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA