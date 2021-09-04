Murdered student Nosicelo Mtebeni laid to rest

23-year-old Nosicelo Mtebe's body was cut up and stuffed into black bags and a suitcase, allegedly by her boyfriend.

JOHANNESBURG - Murdered Fort Hare University student, 23-year-old Nosicelo Mtebeni was laid to rest in Matatiele where family and close friends gathered on Saturday.

The final year law student was killed last month, allegedly by her 25-year-old boyfriend with whom she shared accommodation.

Alutha Phasile was subsequently arrested and abandoned his bail application in the East London Magistrates’ Court.

The brutality of Mtebeni’s murder sent shockwaves through South Africa. Her body was cut up and stuffed into black bags and a suitcase.

Several government officials, including Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande were expected to attend her funeral.

