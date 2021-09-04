FULL SPEECH: Minister Blade Nzimande addresses mourners at Mtebeni funeral

The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande at the funeral service of Nosicelo Mtebeni.

Programme Director

Nosicelo Parents, Mr Kholisile and Ntombizandile Mtebeni;

Minister of Employment and Labour, Mr Thulas Nxesi;

Eastern Cape MEC for Social Development, Ms Siphokazi Lusithi;

Alfred Nzo District Municipality, Acting Executive Mayor, Cllr Polelo Mohale;

Inkosi Edwin Khauoe;

University of Fort Hare Dean of Student Affairs, Mr Lufuno Tshikhudo;

Nosicelo’s Friends, Relatives and University Students;

Members of the Student Representative Council;

The leadership of SAUS;

Representatives of USAf, Labour representatives;

All Denominations present;

Students Fraternal Organisations;

Fellow Mourners;

Members of the media;

Ladies and gentlemen

I stand before you today to join all South Africans to bid farewell to one of our own - a 23-year-old, University of Fort Hare Law student, Nosicelo Mtebeni, whose untimely death sent shockwaves through the country.

What is more troubling is the fact that her brutal death was as a result of a person who was meant to love and protect her. And this is the trouble and challenge with gender-based violence - that it is often those close to their victims who are perpetrators. This means we need to do much more to engage society in general, especially boys and men about the necessity to fight this scourge!

I bring with me condolences from the government of South Africa, from me as the Minister responsible for Higher Education, Science and Innovation and the entire Post School Education and Training sector.

We indeed bow our hearts and heads today to say fare-the-well daughter of the soil, who as a people and society we failed to protect.

True to the assertions of the writer and poet Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie who said:

“We teach girls to shrink themselves, to make themselves smaller. We say to girls, you can have ambition, but not too much. You should aim to be successful, but not too successful. Otherwise, you would threaten the man”.

True to Chimanada assertion, here we are today standing in mourning to bury Nosicelo, who was a beacon of hope to the Mtebeni family, her community and the country at large.

She was a lawyer in waiting, who was to be the defender of the very human rights that she was denied its enjoyment by a criminal who ended her life prematurely.

When attempting to discover the reasons for violence in societies, it has been found that young males are predominantly both the perpetrators as well as the victims of violence. This is called the victim-offender overlap.

This has led to much research being done regarding men, masculinities and violence. This is because notions of masculinity, and what it means to be a man, seem to be the driving factor behind much of the risky behaviour that males engage in.

In many studies, young men have identified violence as an important way to display power and to prove their masculinity in their communities.

Among youth in South Africa, there is also a prevalent need for young men to control women in intimate relationships because this is considered essential in affirming their masculinity. This is what we regard as toxic masculinity.

Individually and collectively, we need to wage an unending war against this madness which is rooted in patriarchy.



It teaches that certain qualities are designated for men, and others, for women, and holds rigidly to the idea of a right and wrong way to be male.

We need to forgo statement such as "boys will be boys" which hearkens the domineering spirit that leads to sexual and intimate partner violence.

Our condemnation and mobilisation against toxic masculinity and the violation of women must start with men.

It is crucial to highlight the role that every man can play in challenging and changing toxic masculinity. Fathers, teachers, all men everywhere, whatever your role: this is a call to action. Our most critical job is to teach the next generation of men to do better. We must stop these senseless killings of women.

As societies we need to support all government initiatives against gender-based violence and femicide. We also need to support current existing civil society organisation established to fight against this scourge.

Fellow mourners

I stand before Nosicelo’s lifeless body today to restate our government commitment to ensure that justice is served against all those who continue to violated our Constitution and the rights of other citizens.

I also want to assure you all gathered here today, particular Nosicelo’s family, relatives, friends and the entire University of Fort Hare community that as a sector we will collaborate with the law enforcement agencies to ensure that justice is served in honour of Nosicelo.

It will also be amiss if I do not take this opportunity to take the swift response by our law enforcement agencies who since Nosicelo’s death have been working around the clock to collate more evidence and follow leads to ensure a successful prosecution of her murderer.

I also want to thank all the witnesses who have been collaborating with the law enforcement agencies by providing the most valuable information regarding this gruesome murder so that the Courts should arrive at a most-harshest sentence against the perpetrator.

To the entire University of Fort Hare, I know that you have had an unending painful episodes of the death of students at your university in the past three weeks.

This includes that of another law student Anovuyo Sinuka who died due to a fall from a high-rise building.

Upon receiving the news of the death of Nosicelo and Anovuyo I directed HIGHER HEALTH to immediately assisted the University of Fort Hare through the deployment of experienced psychologists, social workers, counsellors and other professionals to provide immediate support, debriefing, counselling and care to all affected students and staff.

The team arrived at Fort Hare on Sunday 22 August 2021 and has remained onsite since then.

As much as we have lost Nosicelo, her legacy continues to remain, as over 690 young students from our Alice and East London Campuses of UFH and especially from the Craxton House, Lwandle and Union Arcade residences have come out and sought Psycho-Social support, through HIGHER HEALTH and its support mechanisms.

HIGHER HEALTH has been working closely with the University of Fort Hare, led by Professor Sakhela Buhlungu, the Vice Chancellor and other stakeholders including the students leadership to develop a unified response in dealing with the scourge of gender-based violence and mental health.

HIGHER HEALTH has further scaled up other existing interventions and services to support UFH in this difficult hour.

Amongst them is the utilisation of the HIGHER HEALTH toll free- 24-hour student helpline – 0800 36 36 36.

I want to emphasise that this service is totally free and available day and night for all student and staff within the PSET.

Part of our commitment as a sector is to continue to build infrastructure in all our universities and colleges so they can provide easy access to the desired services to deal with both these co-epidemics of gender-based violence and mental health.

Furthermore, on Friday 27 August, I released a set of instruments that will further strengthen the realisation of our sectoral GBV Policy Framework which I launched in July 2020.

These instruments are:

1. The Implementation Procedural Guidelines on GBV, Sexual and Gender Related Misconduct in PSET Institutions;

2. The Implementation Protocol on Rape and Sexual Assault Cases in the PSET campuses; and

3. The Implementation Protocol on the PSET Code of Ethics.

Fellow mourners

As I conclude, gender-based violence and femicide impacts us all and requires our collective action.

It is a pandemic that requires all our collective attention as government and society at large.

It has social, psychological, financial, health, educational, political and security effects that we must consciously continue to wage a war against.

It is by far the most significant cost is to our very nationhood.

When millions of our citizens have to live in fear from violence and even death simply because they are women or girls, a part of our soul as a people is lost.

This is a battle that we can collectively conquer.

LONG LIVE the undying spirit of Nosicelo LONG LIVE!

PHANTSI NGE GENDER BASED VIOLENCE PHANTSI!

PHANTSI NGE TOXIC MASCULINITY PHANTSI!

Lala ngoxolo uphumule Mazibuko, Phumla Mlambo, Mwelase, Hlakasa, Jiyana.

Thank you programme director

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.