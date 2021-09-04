Go

Helen Zille defends tweets that ANC was ‘tipped off’ about ConCourt decision

Zille insisted she was merely speculating when she tweeted that information leaked was nothing short of a constitutional crisis.

FILE: Democratic Alliance Federal Council chair Helen Zille. Picture: 702.
Democratic Alliance federal council chair Helen Zille on Saturday defended her tweets that the ANC was tipped-off about the Constitutional Court outcomes of the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC) application to have the local government elections postponed.

“Hypothesis are an acceptable part of political discourse. They’re a completely acceptable part of scientific investigation. Everybody speculates – all the time. So do media, so do you, so does radio,” she said.

She also said the ANC’s deployment policy had destroyed every institution in the country, including the highest court in the land.

On Friday, the Constitutional Court delivered an order dismissing the IEC’s application and instructing that a voters registration weekend take place this month.

