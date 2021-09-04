Helen Zille defends tweets that ANC was ‘tipped off’ about ConCourt decision Zille insisted she was merely speculating when she tweeted that information leaked was nothing short of a constitutional crisis. Helen Zille

2021 local government elections Democratic Alliance federal council chair Helen Zille on Saturday defended her tweets that the ANC was tipped-off about the Constitutional Court outcomes of the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC) application to have the local government elections postponed. 3) The ANCs withdrawal from the Electoral Court indicates that they have been tipped off that the IECs application to postpone the election was successful. If information is leaking from the Concourt to the ANC, it is nothing short of an Constitutional crisis. Helen Zille (@helenzille) September 1, 2021

“Hypothesis are an acceptable part of political discourse. They’re a completely acceptable part of scientific investigation. Everybody speculates – all the time. So do media, so do you, so does radio,” she said.

She also said the ANC’s deployment policy had destroyed every institution in the country, including the highest court in the land.

On Friday, the Constitutional Court delivered an order dismissing the IEC’s application and instructing that a voters registration weekend take place this month.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.