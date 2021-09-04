Families grieve passing away of 12 relatives in Ixopo minibus-truck crash

A minibus taxi collided with a with a truck on Thursday on a road that’s under construction.

DURBAN - Families are grieving the massive loss of their loved ones after this week’s crash near Ixopo, KwaZulu-Natal, in which 12 people died.

A minibus taxi collided with a with a truck on Thursday on a road that’s under construction.

Eight other people are receiving medical care in hospital.

This woman lost her sister-in-law in the car crash.

“She was the only one who made means for us and that is all gone. She left her two daughters and her orphaned grandchildren. We are hurt by this situation.”

On Friday, the families gathered at a community hall in Ixopo to meet with the provincial government officials.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.