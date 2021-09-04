CT Tourism joins call for Ramaphosa to move WC to alert level 2

Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy said with the summer season approaching he was encouraging, residents, tourism employees, and visitors to get vaccinated.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Tourism has also joined the call for the president to move the province to alert level 2 as it has passed the peak of the third wave.



“We are aware other international destinations are making access to tourism and hospitality dependent on being vaccinated. However, I don’t see the local tourism impacted implementing similar approaches at least at this stage. However, we will ensure that existing safety protocols like wearing face masks, sanitisation remain standard operating practices.”

Duminy said the city was launching two domestic campaigns, and an international conversion campaign this month. He says there's a number of activities planned this month, and they will also be assisting businesses.

“Cape Town Tourism is offering free membership to any struggling businesses across the cape.”

