Court ruling October elections go ahead a ‘major setback for ANC’ - analyst

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court ruling against the Electoral Commission forcing it to hold elections later this year is being seen as a major setback for what some has described an already limping African National Congress (ANC).

On Friday, the apex court dismissed the IEC’s application to move the elections to February next year.

The IEC approached the court based on the findings by a team lead by retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke, which said they should be postponed.

With the IEC instructed to go ahead with the 2021 local government elections between 27 October and 1 November, the ANC has lost the opportunity to register candidates in 93 municipalities.

Seven municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal are among the 30 that missed the registration deadline for candidates.

Most of the affected municipalities are in the Zululand District.

In the past, these municipalities have been hotly contested by the ANC and IFP.

