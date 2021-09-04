Cosatu: Discovery allowing only jabbed people into its buildings destructive

The trade union federation fears that other intransigent bosses could use this decision as a basis for abusive practices in the workplace.

JOHANNESBURG - Cosatu said Discovery’s decision to only grant access to its buildings to vaccinated people will create unnecessary problems and distractions for everyone in the labour market.

Discovery announced on Thursday that from January next year, it will implement mandatory vaccination with exceptions allowed in reasonable and justifiable circumstances.

Cosatu parliamentary coordinator Matthew Parks said discovery may have been compliant with the directive issued by the Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi about vaccination in the workplace in June, but it was still destructive.

Discovery, which is the second company to implement the policy in South Africa after Curro, said it has a responsibility to protect its employees including from exposure to potential biological hazards as per the Occupational Health and Safety Act which COVID-19 forms a part of.

While Cosatu said it would engage with the company at the National Economic Development And Labour Council, Solidarity has already indicated it was on standby for when workers were dismissed for not being vaccinated.

