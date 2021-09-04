Arts and Culture Department 'committed' to keeping Liliesleaf farm open

Trustees said they would make an announcement after they meet to discuss a forensic into the museum's finance.

The Department of Arts and Culture has said they were committed to keeping the doors of the Liliesleaf farm open, offering up some options that included having the site declared a cultural institution.

Director-General Vusumuzi Mkhize said, “We remain committed to make sure that this site is afloat and works. The best route [which] he has rejected consistently, is for this site to be declared a cultural institution which will guarantee the annual flow of funds – instead of relying on donations.”

Meanwhile, the Liliesleaf board of trustees has distanced itself from CEO Nicholas Wolpe’s decision to close the centre, throwing its weight behind the department.

Trustee Themba Wakashe explained, “As the board of trustees, we enjoy a cordial relationship with the Department of Arts ad Culture, with the ministry - Mr Mthethwa. We have had meetings with him on challenges that are facing Liliesleaf. That relationship is actually a good relationship."

The trustees said they would make an announcement on the fate of the centre after they met to discuss a forensic into the museum's finance.

