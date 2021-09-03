Go

Zikalala visits families after KZN crash claimed 12 lives

Investigations into the horror crash near Ixopo continue but officials believe the cause could lie with those behind the wheel.

Premier Sihle Zikalala and Transport MEC Peggy Nkonyeni on 3 September 2021 visited the site of the crash on the R612 between Highflats and Ixopo where a minibus taxi collided with a truck. Picture: @kzngov/Twitter.
Premier Sihle Zikalala and Transport MEC Peggy Nkonyeni on 3 September 2021 visited the site of the crash on the R612 between Highflats and Ixopo where a minibus taxi collided with a truck. Picture: @kzngov/Twitter.
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - An investigation into the crash that killed 12 people near Ixopo in KwaZulu-Natal continued on Friday but officials believe the cause could be the behaviour of those behind the wheel.

Eleven people died on impact on Thursday when a minibus taxi collided head-on with a tipper truck.

One more person died in hospital while eight others were receiving medical treatment.

On Friday, Premier Sihle Zikalala and Transport MEC Peggy Nkonyeni visited families who lost loved ones in the crash.

Road Traffic Inspectorate Director Victor Chetty, who was also there, said preliminary investigations pointed to something else.

“What we can say it that it’s human behaviour, and unfortunately, we have lost so many people yesterday.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA