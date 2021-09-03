WC's first drive-through vaccination site now officially open to public
Officials said that cars, taxis with passengers and even buses could make their way through the five lanes under a massive marquee.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape's first drive-through vaccination site will officially come online for the public on Friday.
The facility is at the Athlone Stadium, a mass inoculation site in Cape Town that opened two weeks ago.
It's administered close to 10,000 jabs and will also help the province vaccinate 4,000 people a day.
The Western Cape's vaccine drive has revved up.
On Thursday, motorists and cyclists were vaccinated at the drive-through site at the launch.
#VaccineRollOutSA #COVID19 The Western Cape has launched its first drive-through vaccination site.The facility is at the Athlone Stadium, a mass vaccination site in Cape Town.KP pic.twitter.com/SvrBXac5JQEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 2, 2021
#VaccineRollOutSA Merisca Davids and Cape Town cyclists also used the drive-through facility today. KP pic.twitter.com/DqXuQ4aa5bEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 2, 2021
On Friday, it will officially open to the public.
People can get their jabs in the comfort of their vehicles by only pulling up a sleeve.
Officials said that cars, taxis with passengers and even buses could make their way through the five lanes under a massive marquee.
Merisca Davids (30) said that she was nervous and excited, but it was a smooth process.
"It was an amazing experience. I loved the friendliness, the hype that they gave, they were quick and efficient. I'm happy that I came to the Athlone Stadium."
Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo also called on adults under the age of 35 to get vaccinated, especially with summer approaching.
"Go and vaccinate. Everyone is looking forward to summer and therefore we are here to help you," the MEC said.
So far, 180,000 people in the 18 to 34 age group have been vaccinated in the province.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.