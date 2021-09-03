WC's first drive-through vaccination site now officially open to public

Officials said that cars, taxis with passengers and even buses could make their way through the five lanes under a massive marquee.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape's first drive-through vaccination site will officially come online for the public on Friday.

The facility is at the Athlone Stadium, a mass inoculation site in Cape Town that opened two weeks ago.

It's administered close to 10,000 jabs and will also help the province vaccinate 4,000 people a day.

The Western Cape's vaccine drive has revved up.

On Thursday, motorists and cyclists were vaccinated at the drive-through site at the launch.