Toursim Month: CT Tourism has discounts and free access for those vaccinated

September is Tourism Month and the theme for this year is: 'Tourism for Exclusive Growth'.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Tourism is working to revive the sector ahead of the summer season.

September is Tourism Month and the theme for this year is: Tourism for Exclusive Growth.

The industry has been hard hit during the pandemic, with many businesses shutting down.

Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy on Friday said over the past 18 months, the sector had struggled but they were launching two domestic campaigns this month.

Duminy said they would be kicking off their international conversion campaign as foreign markets opened up towards the end of this year.

Cape Town Tourism has also listed activities for the public on their website that will cost less than R50.

And this month, people who have been vaccinated are allowed free access to some of the provinces’ museums.

Robben Island is also offering a 25% off discount for local tourists this month for local tourists to experience RIM's rich history during Heritage month. Discounts apply when you book between 6 and 12 September 2021.

The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company launched #TheCablewayLovesLocal campaign. This month, the company is collaborating with Sky-Hi Ride at the Hotel Sky in the Cape Town CBD. They're offering a 30% discount on the regular price.

Here are some of the many activities you can do in Cape Town:

VISIT GREEN POINT PARK

Cost: Free

A family-friendly space great for a picnic, walk, run or for simply soaking up the sun. There is an outdoor gym, a play park, adventure park and outdoor labyrinth. You can also learn about various plant species as you explore the area.

AUDIO TOUR OF GROOT CONSTANTIA

Cost: Free to enter (various costs for meals)

One of the oldest wine producing farms in the Cape, Groot Constantia is steeped in history. This farm boasts fine examples of Dutch architecture and has been producing wine on the estate without interruption since 1685 when Commander Simon van der Stel of the Dutch East Company (VOC) was originally granted the land on which Groot Constantia stands. You can amble around the leafy grounds, or take the free VoiceMap audio tours to explore the farm and its rich history. There’s an Iziko Museum on site and if you get hungry, the farm has two restaurants to choose from.

A SELF-GUIDED WALK AT THE V&A WATERFRONT

Cost: Free – just grab a map and go!

The V&A Waterfront, situated at the heart of Cape Town’s working harbour, has a rich and varied history that can be traced back as far as 1654. A great way to discover the stories of this iconic site’s past and its 22 landmarks is to do a self-guided historic walk. Simply grab a map at the Information Centre and off you go. And if you get hungry or thirsty along the way, there are plenty of food and drink places to choose from. A stop at The Creamery at the V&A Food Market for a scoop of their handmade peanut butter ice-cream is a must!

HIPPO SPOTTING, ELAND VIEWING AND BIRD WATCHING IN RONDEVLEI NATURE RESERVE

Cost: R12 entry for adults and R6 for kids

Rondevlei is an unexpected treasure situated within the Cape Town suburb of Grassy Park, about 20 min drive from the city centre. Home to 256 species of indigenous plants, it spans 290 hectares and has a museum, a network of footpaths, viewing towers, and several bird hides. It is also home to Hippopotami and 20 other mammal species, including the Cape Grysbok Porcupine, Cape Clawless Otter and Large-Spotted Genet and a herd of Eland. It makes for a really great family adventure.

HELDERBERG NATURE RESERVE

Cost: R25 for adults, R15 for children (3 to 17 years), Toddler, Free (Child under 3 years) R10 for students, R15 for pensioners, R15 per vehicle

The beautiful Helderberg Nature Reserve is located in Somerset West and stretches as far as the cliff faces of the Helderberg Mountain. There is so much to do and enjoy here. There s a plant herbarium, Guinea Gift Shop, an environmental education centre, a picnic area, children’s play area and jungle gym, as well as bird watching, hiking trails and walking trails. Keep your eye on their Facebook page for information on amazing guided hikes.

MOUNTAIN BIKING IN MEERENDAL

Cost: R50

Great for beginners and group rides, the tracks at Meerendal are flat and easy to navigate. You start with a bit of an uphill, but then it takes you to the first stretch of single track and onto a zig-zagging uphill that can prove tough on novices. There are spectacular views to take in along the way.

BRAAI AT OUDEKRAAL

Cost: R32 per adult and R16 per child

Nestled between Llandudno and Camp’s Bay, you’ll find cosy coves and blissful white beaches peeking from between the huge boulders. Oudekraal has over 40 braai areas, although most don’t have grids, so be sure to bring your own with you! Get there early, as Oudekraal is immensely popular. Call 021 438 9555 for more information.

BLUE TRAIN PARK

Cost: R28 (including one free train ride)

The Blue Train in Moulle Point is the only beachfront miniature railway that has survived in South Africa and which is still running. Besides the Mini Blue Train, the park also has a Mini-Skate park, cement push bike track, Pedal Push Carts, a 30m zip-line, 2x 8m long slide, see-saws, climbing rock, two Jungle gyms, obstacle course, an astro turf soccer pitch and a bunch of other wonderful play features.

For more exciting activities, click here.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.