There's an urgent need to build COVID vaccine confidence among youth - Unicef SA

Unicef South Africa said that there was an urgency to ensure that all young people had access to facts and credible information to help increase vaccine confidence.

CAPE TOWN - While records show that young people have been flocking to vaccination points in their numbers, Unicef South Africa said that there was an urgent need to build COVID-19 vaccine confidence among the youth.

A new survey has been conducted using Unicef South Africa’s free U-Report SMS platform.

More than 5,000 responses were received, of which 75% were from people under the age of 25.

The survey found only 55% of young people would get vaccinated against COVID-19 if it was recommended to them.

Some 22% of the respondents admitted that they would not get the vaccine and 23% were still unsure.

Despite these findings, 86% thought that the COVID-19 vaccine was important for their health to some degree.

The organisation said that since becoming eligible for the vaccine on 20 August, more than 1.3 million people, aged between 18 and 35 had received a jab.

Unicef, in partnership with the national and provincial Departments of Health and other partners, have launched several campaigns to engage young people on the broader COVID-19 response and to help counter misinformation about inoculation.

