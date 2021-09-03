SA's COVID death toll rises to 82,914; 13.1m jabs administered so far

The National Institute for Communicable Disease (NICD) said that in the last 24 hours, 9,203 tests had come back positive as well, which worked out to a 16% positivity rate.

JOHANNESBURG - Four hundred and eighteen more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

These fatalities, recorded over the past 24 hours, take the country's known death toll to 82,914.

The National Institute for Communicable Disease (NICD) said that over that same period, 9,203 tests had come back positive as well, which worked out to a 16% positivity rate.

Government is aiming to vaccinate at least 70% of the population by December and so far, 13.1 million shots have been administered.

#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 57,261 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 9,203 new cases, which represents a 16.1% positivity rate. A further 418 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 82,914 to date. Read more: https://t.co/dqn4UDfrNg pic.twitter.com/sbD6MbWClr NICD (@nicd_sa) September 2, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.