Go

SA's COVID death toll rises to 82,914; 13.1m jabs administered so far

The National Institute for Communicable Disease (NICD) said that in the last 24 hours, 9,203 tests had come back positive as well, which worked out to a 16% positivity rate.

A morgue attendant at the Johannesburg branch of the South African funeral and burial services company Avbob checks the condition of a protective wrapping inside a refrigerated container where bodies of patients deceased with COVID-19 related illnesses are kept isolated ahead of their burials on 22 January 2021. Picture: AFP
A morgue attendant at the Johannesburg branch of the South African funeral and burial services company Avbob checks the condition of a protective wrapping inside a refrigerated container where bodies of patients deceased with COVID-19 related illnesses are kept isolated ahead of their burials on 22 January 2021. Picture: AFP
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Four hundred and eighteen more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

These fatalities, recorded over the past 24 hours, take the country's known death toll to 82,914.

The National Institute for Communicable Disease (NICD) said that over that same period, 9,203 tests had come back positive as well, which worked out to a 16% positivity rate.

Government is aiming to vaccinate at least 70% of the population by December and so far, 13.1 million shots have been administered.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA