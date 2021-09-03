Ramaphosa laments ‘unemployment crisis’ amid economic recovery efforts

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the interventions contained in the government’s reconstruction and recovery plan were not enough.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said the recent Statistics South Africa's jobs figures illustrated what he called an “unemployment crisis”.

He was responding to questions from MPs in the National Assembly on Friday.

The numbers revealed an unemployment figure of 34%.

He said while the interventions contained in the government’s economic reconstruction and recovery plan were necessary and significant, they were not enough.

He added that South Africa must assess how far it had come and take bold action to achieve economic progress.

"We still have a long way to go in our economic recovery, those statistics are a reminder of our unemployment crisis; this is a major crisis."

He said the violent unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in July dealt a further blow to economic recovery.

"And we know that the impact, from the counting that we've had so far, amounts to almost R50 billion to our GDP."

The president said a further R11 billion would be made available for the stimulus in the current financial year.

