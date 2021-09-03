Ramaphosa facing questions on economy, Marikana, civil unrest in Parly session

The president can expect more probing questions on the underlying racial tensions in the country and what measures are in place to advance nation-building.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa will return to the National Assembly on Friday morning to give oral replies to a range of questions from members.

The rare Friday sitting, which starts at 10am, will see Ramaphosa facing a grilling on the economy and the recent civil unrest among other topics.

President Cyril Rampahosa last appeared before the House on 6 May, where he faced mostly questions about the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

The president can expect more probing questions on the underlying racial tensions in the country and what measures are in place to advance nation-building.

The recently commemorated Marikana massacre will also feature on the list of questions when the NFP’s Shaik Emam will ask Ramaphosa when will people be held accountable for the deaths of the miners in 2012.

The president, who recently reshuffled his Cabinet, will have to explain to members whether he uses a set of criteria to assess the suitability of potential candidates before appointing them.

The ailing economy will also feature prominently and how government was mobilising funds for recovery.

