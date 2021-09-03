Go

Police make abalone bust worth R2.4 million in the Overberg region

Officers in the Overberg acted on a tip-off about a vehicle travelling from Buffeljags near Swellendam to Stanford.

Overberg SAPS cluster members confiscated abalone with an estimated street value of R2.4 million on 02 September 2021. Picture: SAPS.
CAPE TOWN - Police on Thursday made an abalone bust worth R2.4 million.

They then patrolled the route.

The police's Joseph Swartbooi explained: “The driver of the suspicious vehicle transporting the load became aware of police members; he tried to flee and evade arrest. Eventually he lost control, which resulted in the vehicle ending up in a ditch next to the road. The suspect fled the scene on foot.”

No arrests have been made yet.

