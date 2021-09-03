Police arrest two gunmen after shootout in Philippi

CAPE TOWN - A Philippi East man is under police guard in hospital following a shootout with officers in the area.

Officers were out on patrol earlier this week when they noticed three suspicious-looking men.

As they approached the trio, they fled, firing shots at the SAPS members. The officials returned fire, wounding one of the suspects. Another man was also arrested.

The police's Joseph Swartbooi said: “On arrival at the identified address, mandrax tablets with a street value of R750,000, two 9mm pistols with ammunition and bank cards were confiscated.”

