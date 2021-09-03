Phaahla: At this stage, C.1.2 COVID variant not a threat

The C.1.2 variant was first picked up in the country in May but local health officials, as well as the World Health Organization (WHO), are trying to allay fears about it.

CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Joe Phaahla has assured South Africans that at this stage the C.1.2 COVID-19 variant was not a threat.

"Our scientists have reported and observed that this new variant and they have assured us that it is not really a threat. They're watching it. It's been picked up in all nine provinces in very small numbers. At this stage, they've said to us that we shouldn't worry a lot," the minister said.



The Delta variant remains a problem, driving most infections here and abroad.

Phaala has again stressed the importance of speeding up the vaccination roll-out.

"From the experience that we've had since last year, it's almost a given that there will be another wave by the end of the year or whenever. So that means we have to speed up our vaccination and encourage more people to come forward and be vaccinated because that will save us in terms of deaths, in terms of serious illness, people ending up in ICU."

