NW ANC confident Bushy Maape will be elected as premier

JOHANNESBURG - Now that he's been sworn in as a member of the provincial legislature, the African National Congress (ANC) in the North West said that it was confident that Bushy Maape would be elected as the new premier of that province.

Maape was sworn in on Wednesday after a back and forth between the party’s interim provincial committee and former premier, Job Mokgoro, who had to resign as both premier and member of the legislature to make room for the premier-elect.

Spokesperson for the ANC interim provincial committee, Kenny Morolong, said that while the process of installing the premier lies within the provincial legislature, they were confident that the ANC would emerge victorious.

"The processes reside with the North West legislature. We know for a fact that it will be sitting on Tuesday. We will be sending Comrade Bushy as our premier-elect. There's absolutely no doubt in our minds that the ANC will prevail and that Comrade Bushy will be elected as the next premier of the North West province."

