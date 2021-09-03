Muofhe to sue Inspector-General Dintwe over handling of qualifications matter

Mahlodi Muofhe was cleared of any wrongdoing by the Inspector-General this week after a year of investigations revealed that the allegations that he falsified his qualifications were untrue.

JOHANNESBURG- Former State Security Agency Director-General for Domestic Intelligence, Advocate Mahlodi Muofhe, said that he was finalising his civil lawsuit against the Inspector-General of intelligence over allegations that he falsified his qualifications.

Muofhe was cleared of any wrongdoing by the Inspector-General this week after a year of investigations revealed that the allegations were untrue.

Advocate Mahlodi Muofhe said that while he may have been vindicated, the damage done was far too great. He said that he had resolved to continue with the legal action against Inspector-General Dr Sethlomaruru Dintwe due to his poor handling of the matter and for a greater quest.

“I am doing it for South Africans because if we are to rebuild our country, we are not supposed to accept mediocrity creeping in the way it did in terms of impugning my integrity,” he said.

Moufhe said that he hoped that such incidents would be a thing of the past now that the State Security Agency had been relocated to the Presidency.

