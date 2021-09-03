Muofhe: Allegations against me intended to discredit President Ramaphosa

Mahlodi Muofhe was convinced that there’s always been a more sinister reason for the laying of the anonymous complaint against them, but he said he was also a target due to his decision to press charges against the State Security employees who were suspected of corruption or theft.

JOHANNESBURG - A former State Security Agency (SSA) official believes that attacks on his integrity were also meant to discredit President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mahlodi Muofhe has been cleared of claims that he falsified his qualifications.

The exhaustive year-long investigation may have exonerated him but Muofhe said that the accusations were intended to embarrass the president as he was responsible for his appointment.

Advocate Muofhe is convinced that there’s always been a more sinister reason for the laying of the anonymous complaint against them, but he said that he was also a target due to his decision to press charges against the State Security employees who were suspected of corruption or theft.

“It was a two-pronged thing: one, to try and get me cross and resign, but also to indirectly impugn the integrity of the president,” he said.

Muofhe will sue the Inspector-general of Intelligence over the qualification vetting issue, which has since been cleared.

