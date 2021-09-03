Mother accused of soliciting daughter and niece denied bail

It's understood the mother had a deal with two men allowing them to have sex with her 13-year-old daughter and 15-year-old niece.

CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape mother accused of selling her daughter for sex was denied bail on Friday.

It's understood the 42-year-old mother had a deal with two men to allow them to have sex with her 13-year-old daughter and 15-year-old niece in exchange for R400 each time.

The offenses were committed in 2019 and the three were arrested in May.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Anelisa Ngcakani said: “The three were denied bail because they failed to present exceptional circumstances in their applications to be released on bail.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.