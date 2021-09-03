Ministers appointed on basis of their knowledge, skills, Ramaphosa tells MPs

President Cyril Ramaphosa returned to the National Assembly on Friday morning, virtually, where he was grilled about his recent Cabinet reshuffle.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has again been forced to defend his Cabinet choices following the recent shuffle of his executive.

Ramaphosa is responding to questions in a virtual National Assembly sitting on Friday morning.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen asked whether he used a set of criteria to assess the suitability of potential candidates before appointing them to the executive.

Ramaphosa said that ministers in his Cabinet all understood why they were appointed.

"In areas requiring particular expertise, I appoint ministers on the basis of their knowledge and skills. I also look at the experience that the person has."

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) also asked why ministers like Gwede Mantashe and Zizi Kodwa, who faced allegations of receiving money from the scandal-plagued Bosasa, were appointed.

"The questions raised around Mr Gwede Mantashe in relation to the issues of Bosasa have been dealt with at the commission."

On former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, Ramaphosa said that he had resigned and had since moved on.

