Mabuza: The ANC will unite and correct itself

African National Congress (ANC) Deputy President David Mabuza conceded that the ANC was facing crippling problems and he's called for unity in honour of the late Kebby Maphatsoe.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Deputy President David Mabuza has called for unity among former MK combatants in honour of the late former president of the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans’ Association (MKMVA), Kebby Maphatsoe.

Mabuza visited Maphatsoe’s home in Alberton to pay his respects to the family of the former deputy minister of Defence and Military Veterans and leader of the now-disbanded MKMVA.

The MK veteran died at the age of 58 on Tuesday.

At the time of his passing, Maphatsoe was part of the team that was planning a conference of former ANC soldiers aimed at uniting the MK National Council and MKMVA.

Mabuza conceded that the ANC was facing crippling problems and he's called for unity in honour of the late Maphatsoe.

“I can assure you that the ANC will unite, the ANC will correct itself. It's a matter of time, we have got that ability in ourselves to rediscover ourselves. We owe it to everyone who died for this freedom that we are enjoying today,” Mabuza said.

