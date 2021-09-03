In wake of deadly shootings, Umlazi residents highlight lack of policing in area

While the investigations continue, residents said that serious crime was not new to the township and for years there had not been effective policing.

DURBAN - There’s growing frustration and discontent in the community of Umlazi, south of Durban, after the recent mass murders, with residents lamenting the lack of law enforcement in the area.

Just this week, 11 people were killed in two separate shootings in the township, prompting a hasty visit by the police minister.

In both incidents, no arrests have been made but Minister Bheki Cele is confident that progress is being made.

One woman, herself a victim of crime after surviving a shooting in 2010, said that they needed a police station.

"We need assistance, we need a police station here. The doors are always closed at the police station, at times we get helped too late or not at all. Some of our parents go to work at around 4am and get mugged."

