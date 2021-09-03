Health dept: DG Sandile Buthelezi is not suspended, he took leave

Eyewitness News reported earlier on Thursday that Minister Joe Phaahla had appointed deputy director general Dr Nicholas Crisp as acting director general until further notice.

JOHANNESBURG - The health ministry on Friday said Dr Sandile Buthelezi was neither suspended nor dismissed but rather he had taken leave to deal with personal matters.

However, in the statement, the ministry does not detail the duration of his leave.

Speculation was rife that Buthelezi’s absence from work was linked to the Special Investigative Unit’s investigation into the communications tender irregularly awarded to Digital Vibe, a company with close links to former Minister Zweli Mkhize.



Spokesperson Foster Mohale said they had been inundated with media and public inquiries relating to Buthelezi.

“The director general Buthelezi took a leave period not exceeding his accrued annual leave days, in line with the basic conditions of the employment act to deal with personal matters. The department would like to afford him time and space during his leave and we’re not at liberty to make further comments. The department is committed to transparency in the delivery of health services.”

