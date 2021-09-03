GED: Over 300,000 applications for 2022 grade 8 academic received so far

Parents wanting to enrol their children for grade 8 for the 2022 academic year in Gauteng public schools have until midnight to do so.

The provincial Education Department opened its two-phased admission process over a month ago, with the first phase targeting children who were currently in grade 7.

The department said that so far, over 300,000 applications had been received.

Phase 2 of the online application period will open on 13 September.

The department’s Steve Mabona: "This will target parents and guardians of children who are going into grade 1 in 2022 and the grade 8s that will be coming from independent or private schools, even from other provinces. This period will close on the 8th of October."

