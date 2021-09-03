Gauteng lawmakers optimistic about driver's licence renewal interventions

The committee’s Gregory Schneemann said that he was pleased with what he said appeared to be efficient and innovative plans to address the demand for renewals.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Legislature’s portfolio committee on roads and transport said that it was optimistic and excited about the efforts being made to help motorists renew their driving licences.

In an attempt to clear the massive driver’s licence renewal backlog here in Gauteng, Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo has launched a new app and campaign called “request a slot”.

The system will allow cardholders to request a booking and they'll be allocated a slot within 30 days of applying.

The committee’s Gregory Schneemann said that he was pleased with what he said appeared to be efficient and innovative plans to address the demand for renewals.

“This is an exciting program which the portfolio committee on roads and transport supports. The committee will, of course, exercise its oversight role on the implementation of the different initiatives. The portfolio committee on roads and transport encourages Gauteng citizens to use the avenues that have been made available by the department to renew their licences and not wait for the 11th hour,” he said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.