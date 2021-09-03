Family of Swellendam baby murdered by her father welcomes sentencing

In 2020, the 16-month-old girl was killed when her father stabbed her in the neck and chest during a fight between her parents.

WARNING: This story contains details of child abuse that may be distressing for some readers.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of a Swellendam baby who was killed by her father have welcomed his sentence to life imprisonment.

In January 2020, 16-month-old girl Alime was killed when her father stabbed her in the neck and chest during a fight between her parents at Buffelsjag Farm in the Western Cape.

Her father, Siyabonga Mbasha, was sentenced this week in the Swellendam High Court.

While the sentencing was welcomed, the family said they still missed their little girl.

Family spokesperson Leatetia Kortje said Alime's birthday was last month, adding that she would have started creche soon.

Kortje said their area lacked safe houses and other useful resources for women and children - something she raised with the authorities.

She hoped that government would come forward and help victims of crime, particularly domestic violence.

