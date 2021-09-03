De Ruyter optimistic Eskom making headway in collecting municipal payments

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that they were now working with municipalities and were setting up measures to collect money from rate payers.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that there were signs that the utility was making some headway when it came to collecting payments from municipalities, which collectively owed the utility about R39 billion.

De Ruyter said that they were now working with municipalities and were setting up measures to collect money from ratepayers.

Eskom said that it seemed to be working, albeit slowly.

De Ruyter said that he had to be optimistic and was actively working to stop municipal debt from increasing every year.

"The slight ray of hope there is that we've managed to bring down the rate of increase somewhat. So if you're an optimist, which I guess you have to be in this job, we look at the trend and the trend is starting to show some signs of turning around but where we're currently sitting at R39 billion, we've got to find solutions."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.