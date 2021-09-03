Ramaphosa: I never avoided going to Marikana

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been asked about the outstanding matter of compensation for the families of those killed.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday said consultations with various interest groups had delayed his visit to Marikana where 34 miners were killed by police in 2012.

He told the National Assembly that he had never avoided going to the Lonmin-owned mine following the massacre.

Ramaphosa was a Lonmin shareholder at the time of the massacre.

He was asked about the outstanding matter of compensation for the families of those killed and when people would be held accountable.

Questioned about when he planned to visit the mining community, Ramaphosa explained that the situation was complex.

“It has to be done in conjunction and in collaboration with various role-players, which is a matter that, in a way, has stood in the way of going there.”

