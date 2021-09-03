ConCourt dismisses IEC's application to postpone local govt elections

The apex court handed judgment down on Friday afternoon after the Independent Electoral Commission approached it last month in a bid to have the elections postponed.

The apex court handed judgment down on Friday afternoon after the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) approached it last month in a bid to have the elections postponed.

Last month, the Constitutional Court questioned why the IEC did not rather approached Parliament to allow it to postpone the local government elections.

Advocate Wim Trengove, representing the IEC, told the Constitutional Court that it would be simply impossible to hold free and fair elections before November.

“The parties, particularly the less endowed parties, will not have proper opportunity to campaign for the election. So yes, an election by 1 November is physically possible, but it won’t be a free and fair elections.”

But Justice Leona Theron asked Trengove why the IEC had not approached Parliament, saying the commission was indirectly asking the court to amendment the Constitution.

“My concern is that the commission is clothing what it wants us to do. And it seems to me, in effect and in substance, the commission is asking this court to amend the Constitution, but it’s not doing so directly.”

The ANC also made a submission supporting a postponement to April.

Last week, the IEC's Chief Electoral Officer, Sy Mamabolo said: "In our papers, we requested the ConCourt to look at a time not beyond the 21st of August. We obviously can't impose on them. The acting Chief Justice has indicated that they will not take a day longer than is necessary in delivering the judgment."

