CoCT seeing increase in attacks and intimidation of staff while on duty

The City of Cape Town said that attacks and intimidation of staff was unacceptable and impacted service delivery.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said there had been an increase in attacks and intimidation of some staff and contractors while on duty in recent months.

In some cases, workers were pelted with rocks and city-owned vehicles are hijacked or vandalised.

It said that security was being provided for employees out in the field but that this was becoming expensive.

The City of Cape Town said that while its Electricity Generation and Distribution Department remained committed to providing services to communities across the metro, the safety of workers was of utmost consideration.

The municipality said that attacks and intimidation of staff was unacceptable and impacted service delivery.

This was evident when there were prolonged power outages. It pleaded with communities to help by reporting criminals to authorities.

It added that staffers often refused to work in some areas, fearing for their safety. Many have to take sick leave due to post-traumatic stress.

