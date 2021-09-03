City Power CEO Mongezi Ntsokolo suspended over corruption claims

Eyewitness News understands that Ntsokolo’s suspension is related to allegations of maladministration and corruption at his previous job at Eskom, which he failed to declare.

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News has learnt that City Power CEO Mongezi Ntsokolo has been suspended just four months into his new job.

The utility won’t say why but it has confirmed this development on Friday.

Eyewitness News understands that Ntsokolo’s suspension is related to allegations of maladministration and corruption at his previous job at Eskom, which he failed to declare.

Ntsokolo took the reins at City Power on 1 April, succeeding a string of top executives who did not serve long in that position.

It was hoped he would bring stability to the cash strapped utility, which serves the biggest metro in the country.

City Power, which runs on a R68 billion annual budget, has been beset by problems for years.

These range from outages and infrastructure security among other things.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.