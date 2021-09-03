Celebrities lash out at Texas abortion law

Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria Baston and P!nk were among those criticising the 'fetal heartbeat' bill, which outlaws abortions beyond around six weeks - before many women even know they are pregnant.

LOS ANGELES - Hollywood actors, musicians and celebrities hit out Thursday at a new law in Texas that bans nearly all abortions in the conservative US state.

Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria Baston and P!nk were among those criticising the "fetal heartbeat" bill, which outlaws abortions beyond around six weeks - before many women even know they are pregnant.

"It's pretty simple. We should all be able to make decisions about our health & future," tweeted "Desperate Housewives" star Longoria Baston.

"But between (Texas's) extreme abortion ban & states passing a record number of abortion restrictions this year, we have to fight for everyone’s reproductive freedom."

Under the hashtag #BansOffOurBodies, actress and producer Reese Witherspoon tweeted: "I stand with the women of Texas who have the Constitutional right to make decisions about their health and their own bodies."

Singer P!nk said: "I stand in solidarity with people in (Texas) who, as of today, face an extreme 6-week abortion ban.

"This ban... will be the blueprint for bans across the US. Unless we do something about it."