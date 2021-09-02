Winde calls on Ramaphosa to relax lockdown regulations to level 2

The province has passed the peak of the third wave with infections, hospitalisations and deaths dropping consistently.

CAPE TOWN - Premier Alan Winde said the Western Cape was ready to relax lockdown regulations.

The province has passed the peak of the third wave with infections, hospitalisations and deaths dropping consistently.

On Thursday, Winde was at the opening of a drive-through facility at Athlone stadium's mass vaccination site.

He called on the president to drop regulations to alert level 2, because data shows the peak of the third wave has passed.

“We’ve got a system that shows black or red, if it is red then it shows that the [cases] are going up and if it’s black, then it’s going down. Every single municipality and every sub-region of the city are all black except for two and they are very small numbers.”

He said restrictions were put place for a reason to protect the health system and now that active case numbers and hospital admissions have dropped, regulations should ease.

“Now the health system is showing they don’t need help anymore and now we can definitely open up.”

There are over 32,000 active cases in the province and more than 2 million residents have been vaccinated.

2/5 I cycled from Red Cross War Memorial Childrens Hospital to Athlone to demonstrate firsthand the accessibility that comes from having a drive-through vaccination site. pic.twitter.com/UpQdbzriGT Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) September 2, 2021

4/5 Ensuring that each resident has the opportunity to be vaccinated in a safe and conveniently located setting is the cornerstone of our vaccination programme, which we committed to when launching. We must ensure that no person is left behind. pic.twitter.com/Edq8wSFQk7 Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) September 2, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.