WC's Winde to petition President Ramaphosa to relax lockdown restrictions

CAPE TOWN - Premier Alan Winde said that now that the Western Cape had exited the peak of the COVID-19 third wave, he would approach the president to move the country to alert level 2.

He said that all indicators pointed to a decline in COVID-19 cases, hospital admissions and deaths.

The province now has over 32,000 active COVID-19 cases and 3,210 people are in hospital with the virus.

The third wave in the Western Cape has been much longer than the wave before, which resulted in a prolonged period of pressure on the health platform.

But now that the peak had passed, Winde said that it was time for restrictions to be relaxed.

"I need to petition the president to change the lockdown level in our province. We need to move to alert level 2 as soon as possible to enable jobs in our economy to grow as we move towards our summer season."

He said that this would enable the weekend sale of alcohol, a later curfew and an adjustment to the size of gatherings.

Winde said that this was essential for job creation, especially in the hospitality and events sector as the tourism season approached.

