WC ANCWL left 'very furious' after member shot dead in Khayelitsha

Phumeza Nomzazi was gunned down at her Harare home on Sunday. The motive for her murder is still unknown and no arrests have been made.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) Women's League in the Western Cape is reeling on Thursday morning following the murder of one of its members in Khayelitsha.

Phumeza Nomzazi was gunned down at her Harare home on Sunday.

The motive for her murder is still unknown and no arrests have been made.

The league's Dullah Omar spokesperson, Zoleka Moon, said that Nomzazi stood for nomination as an ANC councillor candidate but she didn't receive enough votes.

She said that despite this, Nomzazi was an active member of the organisation.

Moon said that they were devastated: "It's sad, disgusting and makes us very furious and very angry because the women's league has been at the forefront of the battle against GBV, violence and murder against women and children."

Nomzazi's murder comes just weeks after ANC Ward 93 councillor, Thando Pimpi, was shot at while at home. He survived the shooting unscathed.

Earlier this year, ANC councillor Nokuthula Bolitye was shot and killed outside her home in Crossroads, near Nyanga.

It was not the first attempt on her life - Bolitye was targeted by gunmen last year and survived.

