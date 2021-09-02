UNICEF SA study: 55% of youth participants want to get COVID vaccine

The survey was conducted using UNICEF South Africa’s free U-Report, SMS platform and received more than 5,000 responses.

CAPE TOWN - A new UNICEF South Africa survey has highlighted the importance of engaging with the youth to urgently build COVID-19 vaccine confidence.

Seventy-five percent of the responses were from young people under the age of 25.

The survey has found that only 55% of young people would get vaccinated against COVID-19 if it's recommended to them.

Some 22% of the respondents admit they will not get the vaccine and 23% are still unsure.

Despite these findings, 86% think the COVID-19 vaccine is important for their health to some degree.

UNICEF South Africa said since becoming eligible for the vaccine on 20 August, more than 1.3 million people, aged between 18 and 35 have received a jab.

The organisation said the urgency now was to ensure all young people had access to the facts and credible information to help increase vaccine confidence.

The survey has further highlighted that 37% of young people believe TV and radio were the most trusted sources for accurate information about COVID-19 vaccines closely followed by health workers at 36% and social media at 13%.

