Umlazi mass shooting sparks fears of more attacks in area

On Sunday, six people were shot and killed at U-Section. Two days later, three gunmen opened fire inside a house in W-Section, killing five people. Three others were seriously wounded.

DURBAN - The killing of 11 people within a week in Umlazi has sparked fears of further attacks in the area.

Police are investigating the motive, but no arrests have been made.

Police Minister Bheki Cele is due to visit the area on Thursday.

“Police ministry has learned with shock of the double mass murders that have claimed the lives of 11 people, this week. Police Minister General Bheki Cele will receive a full briefing on both incidents by the SAPS from the provisional management team before making his way to the crime scenes,” spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said.

