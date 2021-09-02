Two more suspects arrested in Babita Deokaran’s murder case - Cele

Deokaran was a key witness in the Special Investigative Unit’s probe into personal protective equipment corruption in the provincial health department.

JOHANNESBURG - Two more people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Gauteng Department of Health official Babita Deokaran.

This development was announced by Police Minister Bheki Cele on Thursday afternoon while visiting Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal.

She was killed outside her Johannesburg south home in August in what is believed to be a hit.

The latest arrests bring to nine the total number of people taken in since the murder investigation began.

Only six of them appeared in court as police did not have sufficient evidence against the seventh suspect.



At the same time, Minister Cele said one of the victims from the most recent shooting in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal had just been released from prison.

He said it appeared there was a celebration to welcome him back to the community when a group of unknown gunmen attacked them.

“One funny thing about it is that he has been sentenced almost three times and those years accumulated and became 12 years, but all were suspended. That’s something police will have to find out in the investigating going forward.”

The minister is visiting the township in KwaZulu-Natal after 11 people were killed in two mass shootings this week.

Five died on Monday while six others were murdered the day before.

