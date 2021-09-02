Swedish superstars ABBA set to unveil 'sensational' musical comeback

Since parting ways in 1982 they have steadfastly resisted all offers to work together as a foursome again. But later on Thursday, they are expected to delight fans with news on a fresh collaboration.

LONDON - They famously vowed never to reform, to the disappointment of their legions of fans. But nearly four decades after disbanding, Swedish superstars ABBA were on Thursday expected to announce a "sensational comeback" collaboration.

Almost as famous for their over-the-top sparkly outfits as their music, the group notched up over 400 million album sales over 50 years.

They enjoyed phenomenal success with a string of chart hits in the 1970s and early 1980s after winning Eurovision in 1974 with "Waterloo".

The now septuagenarian stars of pop classics such as Dancing Queen, The Winner Takes It All and Take a Chance on Me, said they will make an "historic" announcement at 5.45 pm UK time (16:45 GMT).

Details are still under wraps, but the group is expected to announce the release of their first new songs since the 1980s and the launch of a new theatrical show in which they will perform as hologram "Abbatars".

Last week, the group - Anni-Frid Lyngstad, 75, Agnetha Faltskog, 71, Bjorn Ulvaeus, 76, and Benny Andersson, 74 - announced on Twitter: "Thank you for waiting, the journey is about to begin."